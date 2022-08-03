Bristol City set to sanction temporary exit for 20-year-old

Bristol City are set to loan goalkeeper Will Buse to Yeovil Town after recalling him from his temporary spell with Taunton Town, according to a report from Bristol Live.

Buse re-joined Taunton last month after featuring for the club in the previous campaign.

The keeper produced an eye-catching performance for the National League South outfit in their recent pre-season friendly with Yeovil.

Buse saved a penalty and kept a clean-sheet in this game which ended in a stalemate.

As a result of this display, Glovers manager Chris Hargreaves opted to explore the possibility of signing the 20-year-old.

City activated a release clause included in Buse’s loan deal after receiving interest from Yeovil.

It is understood that the keeper will complete a move in the next 24 hours.

Barring a late twist, Buse could potentially be in line to make his debut for Yeovil when they face Scunthorpe United in the National League on Saturday.

The Robins are also set to play this weekend.

After suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hull City in the Championship last Saturday, Nigel Pearson’s side will be determined to seal all three points in their upcoming showdown with Sunderland at Ashton Gate.

The Verdict

Whereas Taunton’s preparations for the 2022/23 National League South season have been disrupted by Buse’s departure, it could be argued that the Robins have made the right call regarding the keeper’s immediate future.

When you consider that City are able to call upon the services of Daniel Bentley, Max O’Leary and Stefan Bajic, Buse would have been forced to watch on from the sidelines during the current campaign if they opted against sanctioning a temporary exit for him.

Buse will now be given the chance to feature in a higher division by Yeovil and thus could potentially make more strides in terms of his development at Huish Park.

By featuring week-in, week-out at this level, the keeper could boost his chances of forcing his way into the Robins’ side in the coming seasons.