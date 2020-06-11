Bristol City set to renew interest in 26-goal striker

Bristol City will reportedly renew their interest in Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney this summer depending on a number of factors over the next eight weeks.

The Posh found out earlier this week that they would be facing another season in League One next term as clubs in the English third tier voted to curtail the campaign.

As per the EFL’s new framework, the final standings were decided using unweighted points-per-game, meaning Peterborough finished seventh and Toney is likely to leave this summer.

The 24-year-old has been in fabulous form this season, firing in 26 goals, but it is understood he won’t sign a new contract at the club with his current deal set to expire in 2021.

According to Bristol Live, Posh expect to receive a fee in the region of £6 million for Toney, who has drawn some significant interest from clubs in the past.

The Robins have been keen on the forward in previous windows and Bristol Live’s Gregor MacGregor has reported they will renew their interest this summer.

Whether or not they target Toney looks likely to hinge on the futures of two of their current forwards, Famara Diedhiou and Benik Afobe.

Diedhiou is having arguably his most impressive season in a City shirt but his contract expires next summer and he has been linked with a move away.

Afobe joined the club on loan from Stoke City on August transfer deadline day and the Robins have the option to make that deal permanent for a reported fee of around £6 million.

With Nahki Wells also at the club, you feel the Robins are unlikely to move for Toney if both those players stay.

The Verdict

Toney has been electric for the Posh since joining in 2018, scoring 49 goals and adding 15 assists in 94 appearances, and you feel he could be a really exciting addition to Lee Johnson’s side.

City have battled other clubs for the 24-year-old in the past and his £6 million price tag indicates there is going to be some significant competition again.

The South West club’s interest is likely to hinge on whether Diedhiou leaves and Afobe stays, and what division they’re playing in, but they’ll want to make sure that they don’t move too slowly and see him go elsewhere.