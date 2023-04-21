With only three games left in the Championship campaign, Bristol City are destined for a mid-table finish.

Indeed, the Robins will not threaten the play-off places, nor the relegation battle.

With fixtures against Rotherham, Burnley and QPR to come, there is a real opportunity for Nigel Pearson's side to end the season strongly, though, and take some momentum into the summer.

Of course, if the club do want to move up the league rankings next campaign and get closer to the play-off places, a big part in doing so will be getting their recruitment this summer spot on.

It already seems plans for potential transfers are being put in place, too.

What is the latest Bristol City transfer news?

That is the case according to the latest Bristol City transfer news, which suggests that the Robins want to pursue a transfer agreement with a Premier League club this summer.

Indeed, as per BristolLive, Nigel Pearson's side are set to reignite their interest in Crystal Palace central defender Jake O'Brien in the summer window.

Bristol City reportedly came close to signing the towering defender during the January transfer window, but, in the end, the deal fell through owing to Crystal Palace's wage fee demands, report BristolLive,

Who is Crystal Palace defender Jake O'Brien?

At just 21-years-old, Jake O'Brien is certainly an up and coming player as opposed to an established player.

The Irish-born defender, who has caps for Ireland's under-21 side, is yet to make his senior Crystal Palace debut, though.

He has, however, since arriving at Palace, had a couple of loan spells and a good taste of first team action.

He spent a portion of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Swindon Town in League Two, making 21 appearances for the club in all competitions, for example.

This season, too, he is currently out on at Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, where he has so far appeared 29 times this campaign.

With O'Brien's contract at Palace due to expire in 2024, BristolLive claim the premier League club would be willing to sell at the right price.

Would Jake O'Brien be a good signing for Bristol City?

Given their long-standing interest in the defender, it would be great if Bristol City could bring O'Brien to the club.

Not only is he a player that Nigel Pearson clearly admires, but he is also one with the potential to do very well at this level.

Of course, given that is a central defender also makes this a more appealing transfer for Bristol City.

The club could certainly do with one or two additions at the back this summer.

The determining factor in whether this would be a good deal, though, is ultimately the price.

With just one year remaining on his contract at Palace, Bristol City could get themselves a bargain.