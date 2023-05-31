Bristol City will only be in line to receive a compensation fee of €300,000 (£260,000) for Han-Noah Massengo this summer if the midfielder seals a permanent switch to a European side.

Massengo's current deal with the Robins is set to expire at the end of June.

While City have offered the midfielder a new contract, he has yet to commit his future to the club.

According to Bristol Live, Massengo is expected to turn down this particular offer by the Robins.

If Massengo opts to call time on his spell at Ashton Gate, he will be free to find a new side ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Due to the fact that Massengo is 21-years-old, City will be in line to receive a compensation fee.

A move to a French side, or a German outfit would mean that Massengo's compensation will fall in line with rules set out by FIFA.

Meanwhile, a switch to another Football League side will result in a fee being decided by the Professional Football Compensation Committee.

The PFCC takes into account a variety of factors, such as what the Robins believe is Massengo's current market value, before reaching a decision regarding compensation at a tribunal.

In order to avoid going to a tribunal, clubs typically try to agree a suitable fee.

Who has Han Noah-Massengo recently been linked with?

According to Foot Mercato, Massengo is attracting interest from Burnley.

It is understood that Auxerre, who secured the services of Massengo on a temporary basis from the Robins in January, will not be making a permanent move for him.

Since linking up with the French outfit, Massengo has made 13 appearances for the club in Ligue 1.

City signed the midfielder in 2019 for a fee believed to be in the region of €8m (£6.9m) from AS Monaco.

What has been said about the compensation fee that Bristol City could receive for Massengo?

Dan Chapman, who is a partner and Head of Sport and Employment at Leathes Prior Solicitors and works with clubs regarding compensation, has outlined how much money the Robins will be in line to receive for Massengo if he joins a European side.

Speaking to Bristol Live, Chapman said: "For Massengo, I have no doubt that Bristol City would be financially better off if the player stays in England.

"Under the FIFA system, compensation will be approximately in the region of €300,090.

"Under a PFCC ruling one could expect Bristol City to be awarded not just substantially more compensation up-front, but also the benefit of future contingent payments."