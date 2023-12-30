Highlights Bristol City are on an unbeaten run and aiming for a top-six finish in the Championship.

They need to add depth to their squad, and their first signing of the transfer window could be young Irish midfielder Adam Murphy.

Murphy may not be an immediate impact player, but he could develop into a long-term replacement for midfielder Matty James.

Bristol City are finally starting to find their feet under Liam Manning as head coach, and going into the start of 2024 they sit eighth in the Championship table and just three points outside the play-off places.

Unbeaten in four matches after a pretty ropey start to Manning's start as Nigel Pearson's replacement, the Robins will be looking to climb into the top six of the second tier of English football at some point in the second half of the season.

To do that though, Manning may need to add some players to his squad - a squad which has been hit by plenty of injuries in the first half of the campaign, and that was evident from the 20 players selected as there were three untested teenagers on the bench.

Some extra depth is therefore going to be needed in the upcoming transfer window, and it looks as though City's first signing of the window could soon be confirmed.

Bristol City set to confirm Murphy signing

As reported by BristolLive earlier in the week, the Robins were working on a deal to sign young Irish midfielder Adam Murphy from St. Patrick's Athletic - a few months after a deal broke down for the 18-year-old.

City wanted to sign Murphy in the summer after his emergence into the Pats first-team in the League of Ireland Premier Division, but previous manager Nigel Pearson confirmed that a deal had broken down for his services, despite the fact he had visited the club's training ground to finalise the move.

However, with the Irish league now finished until March 2024 and Murphy's contract coming to an end at Richmond Park, Bristol City have now swooped once more for the youngster, and The Sun in Ireland have confirmed that Murphy will now make the move across the Irish Sea and into the EFL, with the report suggesting that €250,000 (£217,000) in compensation will be paid to St. Pat's.

The report claims that Southampton, Crystal Palace, Derby County and Brighton all kept tabs on the midfield starlet, but Bristol City's persistence has finally paid off.

Murphy could be Matty James' long-term replacement at Bristol City

It would be bold to assume that Murphy is coming in at Ashton Gate to immediately play a part in Bristol City's first-team straight away, and there's likely going to be a bit of nurturing needed before he is fully thrown in.

Adam Murphy's St. Pat's Athletic League of Ireland Stats 2023 Appearances 29 Average Minutes Per Match 53 Goals 1 Assists 3 Shots Per Game 0.4 Touches Per Game 23.1 Pass Accuracy 74% Interceptions Per Game 0.7 Tackles Per Game 1.2 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.4 Duels Won Per Game 2.3 Possession Lost Per Game 6.4 Stats Provided By Sofascore

And delving into the stats from his 2023 season in Ireland, he's not going to be a really creative number 10 when he does get on the pitch who will score lots of goals and create lots of assists.

That may come in time, but it looks as though Murphy may be a more deep-lying midfielder for Bristol City in the Matty James mould - he is now 32 years of age and before next season will be 33, so there may be plans to develop the Irishman into his long-term replacement.

It is a rather encouraging deal for Bristol City to reportedly wrap up though considering the interest from elsewhere from other English clubs, and they could potentially have another Alex Scott on their hands in a couple of years time.