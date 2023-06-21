Bristol City have made a rather promising start to the summer transfer window and will be plugging away to try and ensure that they are competing for a top-six spot when the new Championship campaign comes around.

The Robins have welcomed in Rob Dickie, Ross McCrorie and Haydon Roberts from QPR, Aberdeen and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively, whilst recent rumours suggest that there will be more to come.

Displaying positive signs in glimpses last time out, Nigel Pearson will be recruiting with the aim of gaining more consistency as they aim to at least trouble the play-off positions, following what was a 14th placed finish.

Whilst there are lot of eyes on how Bristol City add this summer, there are also contract situations within the existing squad that could be addressed.

Who are Bristol City set to begin fresh contract talks with this summer?

The Robins are set to hold fresh contract talks with defender Zak Vyner, as per a report from Bristol Live, as the 26-year-old enters the last 12 months of his current deal at Ashton Gate.

As detailed in the report, the centre-back turned down the opportunity to extend his stay at Bristol City earlier in the year, with the Championship outfit being in need of offering a more favourable contract to Vyner.

Enjoying a very strong campaign, Vyner started 45 out of 46 league games for the Robins, going on to win the club's Player of the Season award.

It has not all been plain-sailing for the centre-back but he proved to be a top performer last time out and that has evidently been recognised by his club.

The initial report also revealed that Vyner was "almost certain to leave his boyhood club" during the last summer transfer window.

Is there any transfer interest in Bristol City defender Zak Vyner?

It was reported by journalist Darren Witcoop during the latter stages of the Championship campaign that Premier League club Brentford had shown an interest in the 26-year-old.

Brentford have proven to be effective recruiters over recent seasons, however, no further updates have surfaced since claims of an initial interest a couple of months ago.

Given the season he had and his unresolved contract situation it would be no surprise if there are teams at the top-end of the Championship and in the Premier League, who are keeping tabs on how his immediate future plays out.