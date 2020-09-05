Bristol City set to complete temporary move for 27-y/o defender

Bristol City are closing in on securing the signing of Fulham defender Alfie Mawson in a deal which would see the defender head on loan to Ashton Gate, according to The Athletic journalist Adam Leventhal.

Mawson was largely on the fringes of Fulham’s first team last term as they went onto secure promotion back to the Premier League, but the former Swansea City centre-back did make 27 league appearances despite finding himself behind both Tim Ream and Michael Hector in the pecking order.

Bristol City are in need of adding to their defensive options as Dean Holden looks to get the Robins challenging more consistently for a top six finish, and Mawson is a player with plenty of experience who could come in and add some real quality to their options ahead of the start of the Championship campaign.

It is thought that Bristol City have beaten off competition from Watford for Mawson’s signature, and the defender will now arrive at Ashton Gate on a loan deal until the end of the campaign to go and get more regular game time.

Transfer update Fulham’s Alfie Mawson is going on loan to Bristol City. Had been initial discussions with a couple of clubs inc #WatfordFC @TheAthleticUK — Adam Leventhal (@AdamLeventhal) September 4, 2020

The verdict

This would be a very encouraging signing for Bristol City with Mawson a player who would arrive with plenty of experience and quality to offer, as well as being a player who will be fully motivated to prove a few doubters wrong after what has been a challenging spell with Fulham

Bristol City look like an ideal place for Mawson to get back to his best and he will be aiming to show the same sort of form that he did during his impressive spell with Swansea, and if he can do that he could have a major part to play in helping the Robins find greater consistency in the coming season.

The fact that there was plenty of competition for Mawson’s signature highlights how much potential the centre-back possess, and Holden and Bristol City look to have done well to ensure that they have convinced the defender to spend the campaign with them.