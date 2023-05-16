Bristol City are set to sign Fulham defender Joe Bryan and Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie, according to Bristol Live.

The Robins have reportedly won the race for Bryan's signature ahead of Cardiff City, Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Millwall.

Bryan began his career at Ashton Gate and scored 20 goals in 230 appearances for the club before departing for Fulham in 2018.

The 29-year-old has won two promotions to the Premier League during his time at Craven Cottage, but he has fallen out of favour under Marco Silva in recent years and spent this season on loan in France with Nice, but he has made just 10 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit.

Bristol Live claim that City have agreed a fee in the region of £2 million, including add-ons, for McCrorie and that he has "turned down more lucrative wages elsewhere", with West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City both interested.

McCrorie, who can play in a number of positions across defence and midfield, has scored five goals and registered one assist in 39 appearances for the Dons this season, helping Barry Robson's men to third in the Scottish Premiership table, while he has also captained the side on a number of occasions.

What did Nigel Pearson say?

Manager Pearson revealed that the club are close to completing two signings, which Bristol Live report are Bryan and McCrorie.

"We’re pretty close to doing a couple of deals but you know what I’m like, I'm not one for airing stuff publicly when you’re still talking about other people’s players," Pearson told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We will try and get a couple of deals concluded as early as possible and then outside of that it’s really to see what’s available in the type of market we’re looking for."

Will Joe Bryan and Ross McCrorie be good signings for Bristol City?

This is a real statement of intent from the Robins.

They were facing plenty of competition from fellow Championship clubs for both Bryan and McCrorie, so it is a significant endorsement of Pearson's project that both players want to make the move to Ashton Gate.

Bryan has proven his ability both defensively and offensively in the second tier in recent years and after his promotion successes with the Cottagers, he will help instill a winning mentality in the Robins' squad.

McCrorie will bring useful versatility to the club and having captained Aberdeen, his leadership qualities will be crucial in helping City's talented young team.

If they can get both deals over the line, it will be an excellent start to the Robins' summer business.