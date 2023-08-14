Bolton Wanderers are set to give Bristol City their transfer decision within the next 24 hours.

According to The Bolton News, the Robins have submitted a £1 million offer for George Thomason.

The League One side have yet to accept or reject this bid for the playmaker, with the club undecided over Thomason’s future.

City are currently exploring their options as they seek replacements for Alex Scott, following his £25 million departure from Ashton Gate.

The Championship club have set their sights on the Bolton midfielder ahead of the 1 September transfer deadline.

Who is George Thomason?

The 22-year-old has featured as a substitute in both of Bolton’s league games so far this season.

The midfielder has been with the League One side since 2020, having spent two stints on loan with Bamber Bridge in the early stages of his time with the Whites.

He made 20 league appearances in Iav Evatt’s side last season, including 13 starts, contributing two assists as the team finished fifth in the table.

Thomason has been a solid squad player for Bolton in recent years, but Evatt believes that he could become a regular starter in the team.

The £1 million figure submitted by City, which also includes several bonuses, is seen as enough to complete a deal, but the League One side are weighing up whether to hold onto the player regardless.

Bolton are understood to be contemplating keeping Thomason as they see him as a player with the potential to improve even further at a League One level.

A decision is expected in the next day, as City hope to wrap up a deal for the midfielder quickly.

What is the latest Bristol City transfer news?

City have been linked with a number of moves following Scott’s big-money departure last week.

The Championship side are thought to be leading the race for Irish youngster Adam Murphy.

It has also been reported that the Robins are considering a move for Oxford United’s Cametron Brannagan, as they look to bolster their midfield options.

City are aiming to compete in the top half of the Championship table this campaign after a positive 14th place finish last year.

Pearson’s side have earned four points from their opening two league fixtures, a draw at home to Preston North End and an away win over Millwall.

Next up for the Championship side is the visit of Birmingham City to Ashton Gate on 19 August.

Would George Thomason be a good signing for Bristol City?

City appear to be chasing a number of alternatives to Scott, rather than going all in on signing one big name to replace him.

This is an interesting strategy that could pay off quite well.

Thomason doesn’t currently look ready for regular game time in the Championship, but a £1 million price tag makes him a low-risk addition to the squad.

If he were the only player coming in for Scott then it would be a worrying sign, but if City can complete moves for Brannagan and Murphy then they’ll have added a number of options that all have the possibility to become quite lucrative if they can live up to their potential.