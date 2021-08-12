Bristol City set Antoine Semenyo stance amid Crystal Palace and Anderlecht interest

Championship outfit Bristol City are keen to keep hold of 21-year-old striker Antoine Semenyo this summer amid interest from elsewhere, according to Bristol Live.

Football League World understands Belgian side Anderlecht, currently managed by former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, are interested in bringing the striker and Swansea City’s Jamal Lowe to Lotto Park before the end of the transfer window.

Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace were also monitoring Semenyo’s situation in the Championship according to our report in April – but it’s the Belgian club who have most recently registered their interest and may launch an offer in the coming weeks to prize him away from Ashton Gate.

The 21-year-old recorded two goals and five assists in 44 second-tier appearances as one of Nigel Pearson’s key players last term.

But with the 58-year-old already having the likes of Nahki Wells, Chris Martin, Sam Bell and a returning Andreas Weimann at his disposal, it’s currently unclear how many minutes he will get on the pitch.

The Englishman has missed the Championship side’s pre-season preparations after undergoing knee surgery, but has returned to training in the last few days and will be hoping to stake his claim for a start in the coming weeks.

After rejecting multiple bids from Chelsea in January 2019 for his services, the Robins look set to stand firm again to retain their academy graduate beyond the summer.

The Verdict:

Nigel Pearson has previously stated he won’t be able to bring in a striker during this window unless players leave first, so this could be the ideal opportunity for Semenyo to establish himself as Bristol City’s main goalscorer this season and remove the need for the club to bring in another reinforcement for this department.

He may have only scored two league goals last term and not carried the goalscoring threat the Robins will have wanted him to, but his five assists will give them great cause for optimism and at just 21, there will be room for much improvement.

To get 44 Championship appearances under your belt in a single season at that age is an impressive tally – and the fact he often plays on both wings will give Pearson a different option going forward.

Perhaps his appearances out wide will help to excuse for his lack of goals and after recovering from knee surgery, he will be hungrier than ever to make an impact. And with this interest from other clubs, that will provide him with even more motivation to go on and reach new levels during the 2021/22 campaign.

Whether he will be able to get past the likes of Martin and Weimann in the starting lineup remains to be seen, but his versatility will only boost his chances of getting regular playing time.