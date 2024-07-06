Highlights Liam Manning faces pressure to improve Bristol City's performance with a top-10 budget.

Scott Twine's future is uncertain, with Manning wanting him back but facing competition from other clubs.

Tommy Conway's contract situation attracts interest from Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers with his Bristol City contract running down.

Liam Manning will be under pressure to put together a team that can make Bristol City competitive near the top of the table, considering the budget they are believed to have.

In November, the club's chairman, Jon Lansdown, claimed that the Robins were working with a top-10 budget, and that they had all the resources in place to challenge.

This perceived underperformance, given the tools available to him, factored into Nigel Pearson's dismissal from his role as City manager.

Now his successor will be under the same pressure. After leaving Oxford United, Manning led the Robins to the mid-table finish that Pearson probably could have managed, had he been given until the end of the campaign.

The hope will be, among those who support the Ashton Gate natives, that they can now push on in the manager's first full summer. However, to do so, he'll need to try and take care of some situations first.

Scott Twine

Manning has made it clear, in the past, that he would like to have Scott Twine back in his squad for next season, following his loan spell with City during the second half of the previous campaign.

Twine grew up near the southwestern city, and Bristol Live reported that he wants to come back to the club this summer. He has been using the club's facilities over the summer in order to stay fit, but he has now returned to his parent club, Burnley, for pre-season.

The Clarets paid MK Dons £4 million for him two summers ago. He still has a couple of years left on his current Turf Moor deal, so they will ultimately have the final say on where he ends up.

A decision on his future should be made soon, as Burnley look to be nearing an appointment of their next manager, which is believed to be Scott Parker.

Alan Nixon reported that the 24-year-old will be sold this summer, with Birmingham City and Sunderland also interested in him.

As long as the future of the attacking midfielder is unsure, it's going to play on the mind of Manning because of how much he would like to have him back at the club.

Tommy Conway's situation

Scottish forward Tommy Conway is now into the final 12 months of his current deal. He has attracted the attention of the two biggest Scottish teams, Celtic and Rangers, who intend to make moves for him if he runs down his contract, as per the Daily Record.

Bristol Live has claimed that the South West club are open to cashing in as Conway is yet to sign a new deal despite being offered one.

The 21-year-old could make City a decent amount of money if they decided to cash in now rather than risk losing him for free. He was the club's top scorer in the league last season and spearheaded their FA Cup third round win over West Ham United.

The Robins have recently confirmed the signing of French forward Fally Mayulu, which would make the blow of losing Conway, whether it be now or later, less painful.

Either way, the striker's situation is likely to have a significant impact on Manning's plans for next season and will be on his mind.