Bristol City are Championship stalwarts who have been in the division ever since promotion from League One back in 2015, and have never exited the second tier since.

In fact, the Robins often occupy a mid-table spot, and are rarely in danger of relegation, while they also seldom seriously challenge the play-off spots.

But while the Ashton Gate faithful will hope that 2024/25 can finally be the season their side reaches the top-six, Football League World compares the estimated salaries of two of Liam Manning's star players, Scott Twine and Rob Dickie.

Twine earns a higher estimated salary than Dickie

According to Capology estimates, Twine is the Robins' joint third highest paid player, earning a weekly wage of £15,000 per week, meaning he receives a yearly pay of £780,000.

Former Luton Town man Harry Cornick, Cameron Pring, Rob Atkinson, Jason Knight, Joe Williams and Kal Naismith are all estimated to earn the same weekly wage as Twine, while the Robins' two best paid players are Nahki Wells and Luke McNally, who enjoy weekly salaries of £27,000 and £20,000 as per Capology estimates.

Reserve goalkeeper Lewis Thomas is estimated to be the Robins' lowest paid player, with Capology indicating that he earns a weekly wage of £1,346, which equates to £70,000 a year.

Meanwhile, the site estimate that Dickie earns £10,000 per week, and £520,000 a year, which is the same as that of ex-Oxford United man Marcus McGuane, as well as striker Sinclair Armstrong and defender Zak Vyner.

Twine and Dickie's Robins careers so far

According to the Daily Telegraph's Mike McGrath, the Robins paid £1m to sign Dickie from Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers back in the summer of 2023.

Last season, the central defender proved to be worth every penny of both his weekly salary and his transfer fee, as he was defensively solid for the West Country side across 47 games in all competitions, and 41 second tier outings.

According to FotMob, Dickie won 230 duels and 144 aerial duels in the Championship last term, while he was also useful in possession for his side, as he completed 2,209 successful passes.

Rob Dickie 2023/24 Championship stats Appearances 41 Starts 39 Tackles won 27 Duels won 230 Aerial duels won 144 Successful passes 2,209 Assists 1 Goals 5

The centre-half also demonstrated the threat he boasts in attacking areas, as he scored five goals, as well as creating an assist in the league last season.

However, the former QPR man has not enjoyed the sort of start to the 2024/25 season he would have liked, as an injury he suffered during a 1-1 draw with Coventry City back in August kept him out of action until an early November win at Preston North End.

Meanwhile, Twine initially joined the Robins on loan from former club Burnley during the second half of last season, and scored two goals in ten appearances for the Ashton Gate side.

During the summer, Manning and co made Twine's move to the South West a permanent one, after paying the Clarets a transfer fee of £3.2m plus add-ons, as per Bristol Live.

The attacking midfielder made a relatively strong start to life this term, with a goal and an assist in his first eight Championship appearances of the season, before suffering an injury.

The Robins will hope that he can soon emulate the sort of figures he displayed with his former club, MK Dons, for whom he scored 20 goals and created 13 assists during the 2021/22 League One season.