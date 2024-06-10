This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City endured another season of mid-table frustration in 2023/24, as the club will attempt to become serious Championship play-off contenders next year for the first time since 2018, when the club finished eighth.

Under head coach Liam Manning, however, the Robins' 11th place finish last season was their best Championship finish since that 2018 season, in what is perhaps a sign that the club is beginning to move in the right direction once again.

As such, Manning's side does contain a number of sellable assets, should the club intend to raise transfer funds this summer.

But which player from the Robins' squad would command the highest price tag? Football League World investigates...

Bristol City fan pundit believes striker would command biggest fee

Speaking to Football League World, our Bristol City fan pundit Tom Sandy believes a certain young Robins striker would net the largest return for the club this summer, should they decide to cash in.

Tom said: "The player that I think would probably demand the highest transfer fee for Bristol City this summer would be Tommy Conway.

"The Scottish striker has scored 10 times for us this season, in 39 Championship appearances, as well as two goals in the FA Cup, both against Premier League West Ham.

"I feel the national coverage of scoring against such a big team would bring in a higher transfer fee for him.

"He had offers in January from Scottish clubs like Rangers and a number of others, and I don't see why they would not come in again, especially because his contract is up at the end of next season.

"Now this would bring his transfer value down slightly, I feel, but Transfermarkt currently have him valued around four million euros (approx £3.3m), and I don't see the club letting him go for anything less than that.

"I think he's a fantastic asset, he's got a brilliant future ahead of him, and if we're really going to push on this season to be successful, I think we need to try and keep hold of him.

"Therefore, that'll push his value up."

Conway shone for the Robins last season

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of Bristol City's brightest young talents in recent times, having enjoyed back-to-back fruitful seasons in the Championship.

Tommy Conway Bristol City career (all comps), per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 43 12 1 22/23 38 12 4 21/22 6 0 1 20/21 5 1 0

In two full seasons as a member of the Robins' first team squad, Conway has bagged 19 Championship goals, and contributed a further four assists.

His form last season caught the eye of Scottish national team manager Steve Clarke, and in what could work out as a win-win for City, is on the plane to the European championships in Germany.

Should he have a breakout tournament for the Tartan Army, his transfer value would only increase further, whilst so long as Scotland remain in the competition, any transfer decision would likely not arrive until later in the summer.

His Robins boss has urged the striker to sign a contract extension at Ashton Gate, as Manning told BristolLive back in April: “We’re really keen to keep him. I think we’ve been quite clear on that. An offer has gone into him so the decision will be with him, ultimately.

“He’s been great, I love working with him. He’s been one, I think we can have a real positive impact on his career. I don’t think he’s someone who has to chase anything too soon. If you look at his journey so far this season, he’s improving and getting much better.

"For me, he should be targeting 15 goals plus next season, that should be the aim for him. He’s someone, when you look at it, the defensive side is terrific.

“At the weekend, the cross at the near post where he nearly scores, I think he’s now starting to get in better areas and part of it, having Twiney helps that; you see the relationship between them building, the link-up is massive.

“Tommy’s someone who we want to keep and the ball’s in his court now.”

He's a player they understandably want to keep, but with no extension penned as of yet, talk of a potential Bristol City exit will only grow more frequent and louder.

Indeed, it was only in January when Football Insider reported that Glasgow rivals Rangers and Celtic, as well as Premier League trio Wolves, Brentford and Nottingham Forest were all tracking him.

Ashton Gate is perhaps the safest option for Conway to choose in terms of playing regular football, but it remains to be seen whether the allure of a move to either one of Glasgow's giants, or indeed the English top-flight, proves too tempting to turn down this summer.