Bristol City running the rule over Premier League title-winner, contract offer ‘a possibility’

Andy King is currently training with Bristol City as he looks to earn a contract with the club, according to reports from Bristol Live.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Belgian side OH Leuven at the end of last season, meaning that he’s now looking for his next challenge in the professional game.

King came through the youth set-up with Leicester City and went on to spend 15 years with the club in a memorable spell that saw him play a key role in their rise back to the Premier League, and of course, their historic title win in the 2015-16 campaign.

In addition to that, the central midfielder picked up 50 caps for Wales during his time at King Power Stadium before leaving last summer.

A return to the English game looks to be the next step for King and with the player undergoing early pre-season training tests with the rest of Nigel Pearson’s squad, Bristol Live believe that a permanent move is ‘a possibility’ providing that he can prove his fitness, agree terms and show that he has the hunger to kick on at Bristol City.

The verdict

This could be a really good move for Bristol City.

Andy King is a quality player but more than that, he’s also a model professional who would undoubtedly be a major asset to the club.

Nigel Pearson knows the midfielder well from their time together with Leicester City and so the hope is that the 32-year-old would be able to come in and provide real leadership and experience to a fairly youthful first team squad.

It’s sensible to run the rule over him before making a move, but I can’t see King failing to impress.