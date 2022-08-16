Bristol City running the rule over 37-year-old ahead of potential transfer deal

Bristol City have taken experienced defender Sol Bamba on trial, with Nigel Pearson casting his eye over the Ivorian as they weigh up a potential transfer swoop, according to Bristol World.

The Robins have shipped six goals in their opening three Championship matches of the season, but are also carrying multiple injuries within their centre-back options currently.

Therefore, Pearson is taking a look at Bamba, who was released by fellow second tier side Middlesbrough earlier this summer.

The hardest Bristol City quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 In what year was Bristol City founded? 1884 1894 1904 1924

Despite his advancing years, Bamba made 24 appearances for Boro last season, having been brought into the fold by Neil Warnock.

The move to Teesside came after Bamba went through a cancer diagnosis at the end of 2020 whilst still a Cardiff City player, but he battled the disease and announced he was cancer-free in May 2021 before returning for the final match of the season against Rotherham United.

Bamba is a promotion winner at Championship level, having helped Cardiff to the Premier League in the 2017-18 season before being named in the divisional Team of the Year for that season.

The Verdict

With Tomas Kalas yet to appear this season and an injury issue suffered by Rob Atkinson at Wigan, the need for a centre-back at Ashton Gate has become a bit more sudden.

However, a 37-year-old player who does not really have any more pace doesn’t appear to be the right move.

City already have a defender who can read the game well but isn’t exactly quick in the form of Timm Klose, so do they really need another in Bamba?

There’s absolutely no doubt that Bamba could still probably play at the level as a bit-part figure – he had some good performances for Boro last season after all – but the Robins could probably do better.

Pearson though knows Bamba from his time at Leicester City, so it would make sense if he considers him and takes a closer look.