Highlights Championship clubs are interested in signing Peterborough United's Kwame Poku due to his impressive performances and statistics in League One.

Bristol City, despite being linked to Poku, are not currently targeting him as a transfer option.

Bristol City's decision to avoid the transfer battle for Poku is justified, as they already have multiple options in the wide areas and should focus on giving their current players a chance under new boss Liam Manning, this article argues.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, transfer links in the EFL are starting to hot up.

In recent days, one player in particular that has been of interest is Peterborough United's Kwame Poku.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, a number of Championship clubs are chasing the winger ahead of the January transfer window after his impressive start to the season in League One.

Indeed, in the third tier, Poku has scored six goals and registered six assists in 16 appearances for Peterborough United, and has also grabbed a goal and an assist in two EFL Trophy cameos.

Those numbers and fine performances have led to the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Millwall and West Brom being keen on snapping the 22-year-old up.

It appears all is not as the TEAMtalk report suggests, though, with local media in Bristol having their say on the club being linked with Poku.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Bristol City player in the 2023/24 squad

According to Bristol Live, whilst Bristol City are expected to weigh up the possibility of adding attacking options to their ranks in January, Poku is not currently a target.

This report, then, suggests that it is unlikely that the 22-year-old is set to become a Robins player in January.

Bristol City right to avoid Sunderland and Ipswich Town transfer battle

That may not necessarily be a bad thing, as it could very easily be argued that Bristol City are right to avoid getting themselves involved in the race to sign Poku.

Indeed, although none of their current options are firing, they do have plenty of choices out wide, and given new boss Liam Manning has only just taken over, it makes more sense to give them time to show what they can do under him, rather than bring in fresh faces.

For example, at present, the Robins have the likes of Mark Sykes and Sam Bell more often than not out wide, leaving the likes of Anis Mehmeti and Ephraim Yeboah searching for minutes.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

On top of that, you have the likes of Andreas Weimann and Harry Cornick, too, both of whom have played out on the right for the club this season at times.

Furthermore, Mehmeti was equally impressive as Poku in League One, it could be argued, yet the 22-year-old has made just three starts this season, and is yet to complete a full 90 mintues for the club in the Championship.

It just feels that, on this occasion, it is right for Bristol City not to get involved, and, in turn, focus on the development and minutes of some of their own young players moving forwards.