Bristol City right to sanction player exit as League Two club interest reported: Opinion

Bristol City have already seen two central defenders depart this summer – with Taylor Moore loaned out to Shrewsbury Town and Robbie Cundy joining Barnsley after rejected a new contract offer – but it would be a wise move for the Championship club to let Ryley Towler go out on loan.

According to Bristol World, Salford City are weighing up an offer for Towler as they prepare for the start of the 2022/23 League Two campaign.

It is understood that the Robins are open to a loan move for the 20-year-old centre-back but that his exit is on hold until a new defender arrives at Ashton Gate.

That’s the right stance for the South West club to take, even if Zak Vyner is set to follow Cundy and Moore out the door at some point this summer.

While Towler certainly looks a player with a bright future, he is a fair way away from first team football at the moment.

The starting back three is likely to be made up of three of Rob Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, Timm Klose, and Kal Naismith while Cam Pring has shown he is more than capable cover as a left-sided centre-back.

Quiz: The big Bristol City summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 1. What is Alex Scott's new squad number for 2022/23? 4 7 9 11

With City thought to be keen to add another defender, Towler would slip down to sixth choice, which would make keeping him in Bs3 a poor decision.

The defender needs regular senior football to help his development – the sort that Pring got at Portsmouth in the first half of the 2020/21 campaign – and League Two is likely the highest level he’s going to get that in 2022/23.

Nigel Pearson has proven that he’s willing to put faith in youth when necessary and Towler’s time may well come in a City shirt but it is not now.

Salford, meanwhile, will be targetting a play-off place at least this season so Moor Lane could be a positive place for Towler to play his football.

The Robins have used the loan market as well as any EFL club in recent years and letting the young defender go and cut his teeth in League Two would be another example of them doing just that.