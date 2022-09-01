Bristol City respond to deadline day enquiry for key player from Bournemouth

Bristol City have knocked back a deadline day enquiry from AFC Bournemouth for attacker Antoine Semenyo, Bristol Live (01/09, 18;38) has reported.

Semenyo emerged as a key player for the Robins last season with eight goals and 12 assists in 31 Championship games for the club.

Despite the fact he is still recovering from injury, the 22-year-old has continued his impressive form this season, with three goals in three substitute appearances for Nigel Pearson’s side.

That is something that has seen the attacker credited with interest from a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

While Semenyo has stayed put at Ashton Gate throughout the summer despite that, it seems as though the Cherries did make a late deadline day attempt to open the door to a deal.

According to this latest update, Bournemouth did make an enquiry for Semenyo in the final hours of the window, although suggestions of a £10million bid are apparently wide of the mark.

Even so, it is thought that the Premier League side will not be meeting Bristol City’s valuation of Semenyo, who now looks set to stay with the Robins beyond the end of the summer window.

There is just a year remaining on Semenyo’s current contract with Bristol City, although the club do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

The Verdict

This does look like being a big boost from a Bristol City perspective.

Semenyo is obviously a vital player for the Robins, with his goals and creativity a major asset for the club as they look to compete in the Championship again this season.

Given his contract situation at Ashton Gate as well, there is little pressure on Bristol City to sell, particularly so late in the window, when there would not be much time to get a replacement in.

As a result, this does look like a welcome statement of intent from the Robins, although Bournemouth may well be frustrated to miss out on the signing of such a promising player.