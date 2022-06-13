Bristol City respond as multi-million pound offer lodged for key man

Bristol City have turned down a £9m offer for Antoine Semenyo as they look to keep the forward at the club next season.

The 22-year-old has been highly-rated for some time now and he has just produced his best campaign in terms of numbers, scoring eight times and registering 12 assists for the Robins in 31 appearances.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise to see he is a man in-demand, with Celtic, RB Salzburg and Nottingham Forest among those believed to be monitoring the player.

And, Bristol World have revealed that an offer has been made by an unnamed club of £9m for Semenyo, which has been flatly refused by the Championship side.

The update adds that the Robins have no intention of selling their star man on the cheap, and they would need an offer of £15m at least to consider doing business in the summer window.

Whilst Semenyo is technically entering the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate, Bristol City have the option to extend that by 12 months, which means they aren’t under pressure to cash in right now.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

The verdict

Firstly, you can understand why Bristol City turned down the offer, as Semenyo effectively has two years left on his deal so should command a bigger fee.

Of course, their financial situation means clubs will try to take advantage but this sends out the message that they won’t be pressured into doing deals.

Ultimately, every player has a price and it’s now a waiting game to see whether the interested club returns with a more suitable offer for the talented youngster.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.