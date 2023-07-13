Bristol City have turned down an offer worth an initial £15m from Bournemouth for Alex Scott, although they are expected to go in with an improved bid.

Bournemouth make transfer offer for Alex Scott

The 19-year-old has been a regular for the Robins over the past 18 months or so, and he really impressed in the previous campaign under Nigel Pearson.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Scott has been attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League.

It has been claimed that the likes of Wolves, West Ham and Tottenham are among the clubs looking to sign the teenager, but it’s Bournemouth who have made the first move for the player. That’s after TalkSPORT revealed that the Cherries had made a bid to bring Scott to the Vitality Stadium.

A further development was then shared by Fabrizio Romano, who stated that the top-flight side will return with another offer.

“Bournemouth have submitted a £15m bid for Alex Scott. Rejected by Bristol City earlier tonight. Understand Bournemouth will bid again — they want to insist in the next few days, not leaving the negotiations.”

Will Bristol City sell Alex Scott?

It’s well-documented that the Robins have recorded big losses over the years, so it’s widely expected that they will cash in on Scott this summer.

However, reports over the past few weeks have made it clear that the Championship club want around £25m for the England youth international, so this offer does fall significantly below that.

Of course, it’s thought to have add-ons, and we don’t know how realistic they are, but Bristol City will want to get as much as they can up front for the player, whilst a sell-on may also be part of the deal considering his potential.

Will Alex Scott join Bournemouth?

The formal bid for Scott does at least get the ball rolling for Bristol City, and they will obviously hope it triggers a bidding war - which is entirely possible.

Wolves are thought to be real admirers of Scott, and they should have cash after raising over £75m through the sales of Ruben Neves, Nathan Collins and Conor Coady.

Meanwhile, West Ham are in a position to splash the cash once Declan Rice completes his move to Arsenal, and Spurs are ready to back Ange Postecoglou as he looks to make his own mark on the team.

Bournemouth making a move for the player does force the hand of the other clubs, and it’s now time for them to put up the money, or to look elsewhere. So, a lot should become clearer in the coming days.

Bristol City summer transfer plans

It has been a very productive window so far for Pearson, who added Jason Knight to the ranks from Derby County, in what looks like another shrewd move.

The supporters will be pleased at the way the squad is shaping up, and there will be an understanding that Scott’s sale is going to fund what is brought in.

But, if they can get a substantial sum for the youngster, it could influence what they do, so the sooner it’s sorted the better on that front. Then, Pearson will hope to make a few more additions to add to the group ahead of the Championship opener against Preston on August 5.