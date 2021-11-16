Bristol City: Remember Neil Kilkenny? Here’s what he’s up to nowawdays

There was a fair bit of excitement surrounding Neil Kilkenny when he signed for Bristol City in June 2011.

The Australian midfielder had impressed for Leeds United in the 2010/11 Championship campaign, scoring twice and adding seven assists, and turned down offers from multiple clubs, including the Whites, to make the move to Bs3.

Kilkenny would bag his first and only goal for Robins against Leeds three months later but while he was hardly a transfer flop, he never really managed to rediscover the form he’d shown at Elland Road.

A loan move to Preston North End in November 2013 was followed up by a permanent deal at Deepdale in January 2014, which brought an end to his Ashton Gate tenure.

The midfielder helped the North West club return to the Championship via the League One play-offs in what was a positive three-year spell but it was his subsequent move down under that has really brought success.

Kilkenny was born in England but raised in Australia and has represented the latter as a senior international, making 14 caps and representing them in the 2008 Olympics, so it was perhaps a natural step to head to the A-League later on in his career.

The 35-year-old joined Melbourne City in 2016 before making the switch to Perth Glory, where he added goals and assists to his qualities as a defensive midfielder.

This summer he left Perth to join Western United and is set to make his debut for his new club when the 2021/22 campaign gets underway this weekend.