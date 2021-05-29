Bristol City remain in talks with Andreas Weimann and Danny Simpson over new contracts heading into 2021/22.

Nigel Pearson has been bullish with overseeing the overhaul at Ashton Gate this summer, with 11 senior players released after a dismal end to last season.

Despite that, there’s a reluctance at the club to lose Weimann and Simpson, with Pearson wanting to retain the pair over the course of the summer.

As things stand, there’s been no agreement with the out-of-contract duo for them to remain, but talks are ongoing.

A report in Bristol Live reveals that much, with Bristol City still having dialogue with Weimann and Simpson in a bid to put something in place to keep the pair at the club.

Weimann, 29, enjoyed a positive start to 2020/21, scoring twice in the opening seven fixtures of the season under Dean Holden. However, his campaign was cut short by a serious knee injury, which ended his season before it had really begun.

As for Simpson, the 34-year-old right-back arrived on a short-term deal and made four appearances towards the end of the season.

Pearson worked with Simpson at Leicester City, with the full-back even winning the Premier League title not long after Pearson’s exit.

Prior to joining Bristol City, he was on the books with Huddersfield Town for a short period.

The Verdict

These will be two deals that Bristol City will be hoping to wrap up in the coming weeks.

Pearson hasn’t messed about this summer and anyone he didn’t want has been let go. So, for these two to be in his plans, tells you how highly he rates them.

They both offer experience, whilst Weimann also has real quality in the final third, providing he can come back from a serious lay-off the same player.

It’ll be high on the agenda wrapping this up before attention properly turns to other recruits.

