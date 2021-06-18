Bristol City remain in pole position to beat Coventry City to sign in-demand midfielder

Bristol City remains the most likely destination for Matty James this summer, according to a recent report from Bristol Live.

James is set to become a free-agent at the end of the month, when his contract with Leicester City expires after nine years at the King Power Stadium.

He made 117 appearances in total for the Foxes, but struggled for consistent game time in their first-team squad in recent seasons, with Brendan Rodgers having stronger options available to him.

That resulted in James being sent out on loan in the last couple of seasons, with the 29-year-old spending the 2020/21 season on loan with both Barnsley and Coventry City.

Bristol Live have claimed that Coventry City haven’t given up hope in re-signing James on a permanent basis this summer, but Bristol City are believed to be leading the race to strike an agreement with James.

If he was to sign for the Robins, then it would see him work with former Leicester City boss Nigel Pearson once again, with James playing his part in the club’s promotion-winning campaign in the Championship in 2013/14.

It was a frustrating season for Bristol City last term, as a poor run of results in the second-half of the campaign saw them finish 19th in the Championship table.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a smart signing by Nigel Pearson’s side.

James has a considerable amount of experience of playing in the Championship, and he’s also recently played at this level whilst with Coventry City not so long ago.

Bristol City certainly need depth in their first-team squad this summer, and James could be the ideal signing, as he’s played at a higher level in the past as well, which would make him a solid addition to the Robins team.

With James set to become a free agent as well, it’ll be a no-brainer for Pearson to link up with the midfielder once again ahead of the new league campaign.