Bristol City remain confident in reaching agreement with key Rangers figure

Bristol City remain confident that they can secure an agreement to appoint Rangers manager Steven Gerrard as their new manager according to Bristol Live.

It had previously been reported by the Sunday Express that Gerrard had turned down the opportunity to take charge of the Championship club.

But Bristol Live have revealed that this isn’t the case, and that key figures at Ashton Gate remain confident that they can lure him to the club ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Robins parted company with Lee Johnson earlier this month, after a poor run of results saw them fall away from the play-off chasing pack in the second tier.

Bristol City are now sat 11th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign with a win, when they take on Preston North End on Wednesday evening.

It’s certainly going to be a tough ask for Bristol City to be able to prize Gerrard away from Ibrox, with the Liverpool legend guiding the Gers to second in the Scottish Premiership, whilst also having a Europa League campaign to finish this season.

The Verdict:

It would be a real coup if they can reach an agreement with Gerrard.

He’s really impressed me in his first managerial job with Rangers so far, but you would imagine that a move to English football could be tempting ahead of the new season.

If he can follow in the footsteps of Frank Lampard, then Gerrard could find himself managing a club in the Premier League later down the line.

Bristol City are a club that have always come close to finishing in the top-six in the Championship, so it’s vital that they get their next managerial appointment right.