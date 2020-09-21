Bristol City receive injury boost as potential return date emerges

Bristol City captain Tomas Kalas could be back as soon as next month after a scan revealed his shoulder injury wasn’t as serious as first thought, assistant coach Paul Simpson has revealed.

The centre-back was made the Robins new captain by Dean Holden at the start of the season with Korey Smith, Josh Brownhill, and Bailey Wright all leaving over the past 12 months.

Kalas was forced off in the early stages of City’s 4-0 win against Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup last week and it is understood there were early fears he could be out until 2021.

With Nathan Baker also set to be sidelined until at least Christmas that would’ve been a huge blow for the South West club but, speaking to BBC Radio Bristol ahead of yesterday’s 2-0 win against Stoke City, Simpson has provided a very positive update on the Czech Republic international’s situation.

He said: “The news is it’s much better than we first feared. I can’t go into the medical side of it, I don’t have that in my locker but he had a scan.

“We’re hoping that by Monday he’d have settled down a lot and there might be something they’re hoping to do to speed him up and get him back on the grass.

“Originally we were looking at long-term but it may only be a case of one or two months, something like that. As I say, I’m not on the medical side and I don’t want to tread on any toes but it’s very positive.”

In Kalas’ absence, summer loan signing Alfie Mawson took the captain’s armband against the Potters and alongside academy products Taylor Moore and Zak Vyner, produced a fantastic defensive display.

The Verdict

This is fantastic news for the Robins, as it appears the injury to Kalas is not as bad as first feared. If Simpson’s suggestion that he could be back next month ends out being correct, it would be a massive boost for the Robins.

City have made a strong start to Holden’s first season in charge, the last thing they need is long absences for some of their key men.

In my eyes, the Robins should be looking to sign another centre-back before the window closes next month as it seems a risk to head into the season without more cover.