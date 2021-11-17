Bristol City receive blow ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Tomas Kalas could be missing from Bristol City’s squad for the visit of Blackburn Rovers this weekend after he was released early from the Czech Republic’s international squad with an injury.

The 28-year-old was scheduled to take part in his nation’s friendly against Kuwait before a World Cup qualifying fixture against Estonia.

But the defender was missing for the first match as a precautionary measure because a foot injury was discovered last Wednesday, meaning that Jaroslav Silhavy was not willing to risk the 28-cap international.

Kalas was sent back to England a day before his side ran out 2-0 winners over Estonia and he’s set to be assessed by the Robins’ medical staff ahead of their clash with Blackburn at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

Curtis Fleming – who is in charge of the club in place of manager Nigel Pearson right now – will be sweating on the fitness of Kalas as he has just Nathan Baker and Zak Vyner to choose from in terms of other centre-backs, with both Rob Atkinson and youngster Robbie Cundy injured as well.

The Verdict

Despite City’s defensive unit not being too solid this season, Kalas has still been solid when called upon.

He may not be the club captain any more but Kalas is still very good at Championship level and there’s a reason why he’s still playing for the Czech Republic despite being in England’s second tier.

But City face a real issue if his foot injury keeps him out of this Saturday with their limited numbers – especially because there’s games coming up thick and fast in the next few months.

It could be a case of playing through the pain barrier for Kalas as Pearson and Fleming will need him now more than ever to try and arrest City’s poor run of form.