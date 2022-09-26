Bristol City receive Andreas Weimann injury update following Austria absence

Bristol City have received an injury update on key player Andreas Weimann.

The forward has been with the Austria set-up over the last week but limped off with an injury issue during the side’s 2-0 loss to France in the UEFA Nations League on Friday.

The 31-year-old was left out of the starting lineup for Sunday’s clash with Croatia as a precaution having suffered a leg injury.

However, he was spotted warming up in the build-up to the game having been included in Ralf Rangnick’s squad for the fixture.

The striker did have strapping around his left knee but that he was included in the matchday squad has to be seen as a positive.

According to Bristol Live, there is some uncertainty surrounding what the issue is as there is swelling around that area of his leg.

12 quiz questions about Bristol City legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 True or false: John Atyeo played over 400 games for Bristol City! True False

However, it is not expected to keep him out of action for long as it is believed he will return to training with City as he prepares to return to the club.

Last year’s Bristol City player of the year has bagged three goals and four assists from 10 Championship games so far this season to put Nigel Pearson’s side 9th in the table.

The Verdict

It would be a big blow to the Robins if Weimann suffered a long-term injury, with extra concern to be taken over his left knee following his ACL injury two years ago.

He will be monitored by City’s physios and it is unlikely that a quick return would be risked if the potential was there to sustain long-term injury.

The upcoming home clash with QPR represents a good opportunity to leapfrog Rangers in the table, with Pearson hopeful Weimann will be available for selection.

Antoine Semenyo will be another first team member that the City boss will be optimistic about returning to the team having appeared for Ghana while on international duty.