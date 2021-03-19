Bristol City reach significant player agreement

Bristol City have agreed a short-term contract with experienced right-back Danny Simpson, according to Mike McGrath.

The Robins are short of options in defence due to injuries and Nigel Pearson has turned to one of his former Leicester City players until at least the end of the season.

Simpson though is not available until after the upcoming international break, so he will get potentially eight games to impress between March and the end of the season.

City’s last game against Blackburn saw a number of young, untested players on the bench, with the likes of Sam Pearson, Sam Bell, Ryley Towler and Harvey Wiles-Richards all taking their places.

Pearson is especially struggling with a left-back, with Jay DaSilva and Tommy Rowe both on the sidelines, and Simpson could perhaps cover at that side, just like young Fulham loanee Stephen Sessegnon did against Rovers.

Simpson has been without a club since the summer, having departed Huddersfield Town after just one season, where he made 24 league appearances.

Before that though he was a part of Leicester City’s triumphant 2016 Premier League title win, playing 30 times as the Foxes became champions of England for the first time.

Now 34 years old, Simpson will bring some useful experience to City for the rest of the season and he may even earn himself a deal for the 2021/22 campaign.