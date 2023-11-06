Bristol City are on the verge of appointing their Nigel Pearson successor just over a week after the 60-year-old's exit from Ashton Gate.

According to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports, Oxford United head coach Liam Manning is set to be the new Robins boss, with his arrival at Ashton Gate expected within the next 48 hours.

City and The U's, who sit second in the League One table, have come to a compensation agreement to take the 38-year-old coach up to the Championship for the very first time, despite the fact that Manning has only been at the Kassam Stadium for eight months.

And despite Oxford's current good position, Manning is set to jump ship for a higher level with an agreement reached.

Who is Liam Manning?

Manning was pretty unknown in English football before being hired by MK Dons in the summer of 2021, but he's certainly done a lot to gain the reputation of one of the best young British coaches around.

The former non-league player held youth coaching roles with Ipswich Town and then managed West Ham's under-23's for four years, and it was his work with the London club that saw him hired by the City Football Group to work at MLS outfit New York City FC.

Manning was then moved to another CFG club - Lommel of Belgium - to become their head coach in 2020, and he led them to a third-placed finish in the second tier in his one and only season.

It was in August 2021 when MK Dons snapped Manning up to replace Russell Martin as their head coach, and despite coming within one point of automatic promotion from League One, he lost out in the play-off semi-finals to Wycombe and then saw the likes of Scott Twine and Harry Darling sold.

Things went awry for Manning at MK Dons and he was sacked last December, but he has sought to rebuild himself at Oxford and after saving them from relegation from the third tier, he will depart United with them sitting in second position in the standings.

Liam Manning's Managerial Stats, As Of November 6, 2023 Team Games Managed Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Lommel 30 14 4 12 46.67 MK Dons 83 40 15 28 48.19 Oxford United 29 14 7 8 48.28

Is Liam Manning a good appointment for Bristol City?

With Bristol City wanting a more coach-like figure in the dugout rather than an experienced manager, they have certainly landed one of the more promising ones in his field in the form of Manning.

Apart from a dismal few months at MK Dons where his best players were sold and not adequately replaced by the recruitment team, Manning has had a pretty good run as a head coach since he moved away from youth coaching and into the senior game in 2020.

And the fact he has been so quickly able to transform Oxford's fortunes from strugglers last season to high-flying promotion contenders after just one transfer window just shows that there is a lot of talent in the body of Manning, and there's no surprise that Bristol City have been so keen to pursue him.

Yes, Manning is jumping ship from Oxford early, but the infrastructure and facilities at Bristol City are far superior to what is on offer at Oxford, so you cannot really blame him for making the move after less than a year in the job.

The U's were merely a stepping stone for Manning and that will irk their supporters, but they will have to move on and hope his replacement is just as good as a head coach.