Bristol City quiz: Which club do these 20 ex-Robins youth players play for now?

The Bristol City youth setup is certainly paying dividends in the early part of the 2022/23 Championship season.

Zak Vyner has cemented his place at right centre-back, Alex Scott is dazzling in midfield, and Antoine Semenyo has made an explosive return from injury but there is no denying that it’s Tommy Conway that is leading the charge.

Conway has bagged six goals and two assists in 10 appearances in 2022/23 and was named the EFL Young Player of the Month for August as a result.

Our quiz today is all about players that have come through City’s youth setup, which club do these 20 play at the moment?

1 of 20 1. Cole Skuse Ipswich Town Gillingham Notts County Colchester United