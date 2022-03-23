Bristol City are currently 18th in the Championship table.

Nigel Pearson’s side are well clear of the relegation zone, with a 16-point gap to the bottom three.

But the play-offs are out of reach with seven games remaining in the season.

It will be about focusing on the summer that lies ahead for The Robins when they return from the international break.

Bristol City next face a trip to Bournemouth on April 2.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Bristol City quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers? 1 of 20 Tammy Abraham? Arsenal Millwall Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur