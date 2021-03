It has now been more than a year since Bristol City fans were last allowed inside Ashton Gate and you feel everybody at the club will be desperate for them to return soon.

The Robins home ground has seen some phenomenal games and some proper drama over the years.

But how much do you know about it? See if you can correctly pick out which of these ‘facts’ about the Gate are true and which are false…

1 of 19 1. It is situated in Bs4 True False