Austrian side Rapid Wienna have turned down a bid made by Bristol City for their striker Fally Mayulu.

Fans of the Robins were given a boost on Wednesday when the club's technical director, Brian Tinnion, said that they had two signings that were close to being done. These new faces would be ones that would bolster their attacking options.

After a season in which they struggled to find the back of the net at a good rate, City clearly understand where their priorities lie this summer.

They are believed to be interested in Lassine Sinayoko, a 24-year-old winger who plays for Auxerre in France, but they aren't prepared to pay the £4 million asking price for him.

While they may not have been confident enough to pay that level of money for the Mali international, City are believed to have put in a multi-million bid for one of their striker targets.

Fally Mayulu bid rejected

Bristol Live reported that the Robins put in a €3.5 million (£3 million) offer for the Rapid Vienna forward, but that bid is believed to have been rejected.

Mayulu is not believed to be one of the players that Tinnion hinted at being close to joining, as verbal agreements in those cases have been made, which isn't the case with the 21-year-old.

Manager Liam Manning is supposedly keen on bringing the Frenchman to Ashton Gate in this window. The ex-Oxford United boss wants a more physically imposing line-leader - something that current options Tommy Conway and Nahki Wells don't bring.

Mayulu's 6'3" frame would fit that bill.

He has only been with his current side for one season. He made the jump up from the Austrian second division to the Bundesliga last summer and scored six goals in his debut season in the top flight.

Fally Mayulu's 23/24 Bundesliga stats Apps 28 Starts 14 Mins per game 43 Goals 6 Conversion rate 17% Scoring frequency 199 mins Assists 3 Big chances created 5 Stats taken from Sofascore

Vienna's Managing Director of Sport said, when the 21-year-old joined the club: "Mayulu is an exciting player with great potential. He has excellent technical skills, is a strong finisher, enormously agile, and he’s also useful as an aerial threat at any time due to his size alone."

Mayulu may be a risk worth taking

As a professional, he is very much still in the early days of his career. He only has around two-and-a-half years worth of experience at this level, and only one of those was in a league that was even somewhat close to the standard of the Championship.

His physical attributes do make him a very interesting prospect though, and, for the minutes that he was given in the previous campaign, his scoring numbers aren't bad.

Equally as interesting is that he netted half of his Bundesliga goals with his left foot, even though he is predominantly right-footed.

The Robins are at serious risk of losing Conway at some point over the next year. Both Celtic and Rangers are reportedly thinking of trying to get him to agree a pre-contract agreement with them in January, as they are allowed to do under the cross-border rules, as per the Daily Record.

They need to start future-proofing their squad so that they aren't left short. Mayulu certainly has the raw potential to be a player that could be of benefit to City for many years to come.