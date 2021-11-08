Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

Bristol City poised to make significant decision over key figure

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bristol City are expected to sack Nigel Pearson after their tough start to the season.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, who claim that an announcement could be made in the next 24 hours as the club seek a replacement over the international break.

The former Leicester City chief was only named as the Robins boss in February this year, but his first full campaign in charge hasn’t gone to plan, with the side currently 19th in the Championship.

More to follow…


