Bristol City poised to make significant decision as agreement close with key figure

Nigel Pearson is close to signing a three-year deal to be the permanent Bristol City boss.

The 57-year-old was named as Dean Holden’s successor in February, but he has endured a very tough time in charge, with the team winning just one of their last 11 games.

Despite that, many fans want Pearson to oversee a huge rebuild in the summer and it appears as though they will get their way.

That’s after Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed the boss is ‘close to signing a new three-year contract’ to remain at Ashton Gate.

This is the first of many significant decisions that Robins owner Steve Lansdown has to make ahead of a summer of change at the club. CEO Mark Ashton has decided to join Ipswich Town in the summer, whilst Head of Performance Andrew Rolls left yesterday.

On the playing side, the rebuild may be easier for Pearson because 13 senior players are out of contract in the coming months, so he will already be considering who he wants to keep and which areas need to be strengthened when the window opens.

The Robins have fixtures against Millwall and Brentford to end the campaign.

The verdict

Clearly, Bristol City need to bring in a permanent manager sooner rather than later because they face a huge summer.

Even though Pearson’s start has been tough, he has the pedigree and experience to oversee the changes that need to be made, so this would be a smart decision from the board.

Then, it’s about backing him in the market and bringing in players that will allow the Robins to compete for a top six finish next season.

