Bristol City poised to finalise deal for experienced defender

Bristol City are expected to agree terms with Nathan Baker over a new deal, despite revealing he would leave the club earlier this month.

The 30-year-old was one of a host of players at Ashton Gate who would see their contract expire at the end of the month, and the Robins had confirmed that he was one of 11 who would depart.

However, Bristol Live have now stated that Baker is in ‘advanced talks’ with the Championship outfit that would see the 30-year-old defender sign up to be part of Nigel Pearson’s plans moving forward.

The new boss has had little time to assess the former Aston Villa man, as injury problems restricted Baker to just three appearances last season, which came in the final part of the campaign.

But, he has overcome those injury problems now and would hope to be play a part in pre-season for the Robins if the deal is finalised in the coming days.

Pearson has made it clear the he wants to bring in two new centre-backs this summer as he looks to strengthen his squad, with Oxford United’s Rob Atkinson known to be a target.

The verdict

Providing Baker is fit and available, this would be a smart bit of business for the Robins as anyone who has seen the defender play recognise the quality he has.

So, he would certainly be a good option at the back for Pearson and it was something of a surprise to see him released when it was announced previously.

Of course, more work needs to be done in terms of bringing in new centre-backs, but keeping Baker would certainly boost the squad and if he can avoid his injury issues he will be a real asset next season and beyond.

