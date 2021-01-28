Bristol City plotting swoop for Aston Villa man as transfer deadline looms

Bristol City are interested in signing Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis on loan this month, according to Gregor MacGregor.

With leading goalscorer Famara Diedhiou’s future up in the air, City may be looking to bolster their attacking options before next week’s transfer deadline.

MacGregor claims that the Robins are now taking an interest in Keinan Davis, and are keen to bring him to Ashton Gate for the remainder of the season.

Davis has been limited to only five appearances in the Premier League this season, with all five of those coming from off the bench.

The 22-year-old has made three appearances in the Carabao Cup, and is now attracting interest from Bristol City.

It remains to be seen whether Davis is allowed to leave Villa Park or not before the end of the month, though.

Villa currently have Wesley out with a serious knee injury, with Davis playing back-up to Ollie Watkins at the moment.

The Verdict

I’d be quite surprised if City managed to get a deal done for Davis as I can’t see Villa letting him leave on at the moment.

If Ollie Watkins gets injured, then they would be missing a body up top and getting rid of Davis would only weaken them.

It remains to be seen when Wesley is back, but if the Brazilian does return soon, then Davis could find it beneficial going out on loan and fighting for promotion with the Robins.