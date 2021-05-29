Bristol City plotting move for experienced player who will be free agent this summer

Bristol City are interested in Tom Lees, with the centre-back set to be a free agent when he leaves Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The 30-year-old has been a key player for the Owls over the years, but his contract is set to expire in the coming weeks and Lees has already announced that he will be leaving.

So, the focus for the defender is on finding a new club, and Bristol Live have revealed that he is a target for Nigel Pearson as he looks to reshape the squad at Ashton Gate.

The update claims that two new centre-backs is a priority for the boss, which includes a no-nonsense defender, which he sees Lees as.

If a deal for the ex-Leeds man can be agreed then the Robins would be adding a player with plenty of Championship experience. He has been a regular at this level for the past decade, although he won’t remember the 38 appearances he made this season fondly, as the Owls were relegated.

Pearson has Tomas Kalas and Taylor Moore as the senior centre-back options at the club right now.

The verdict

This might not be the most exciting signing for Bristol City fans, as Lees was part of a side that got relegated and he is 30, but it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business.

Pearson has always had a dominant centre-back in his teams, and Lees has the physicality and experience to fulfil that role in the XI.

On a free, it seems like a low-risk move and it could work out very well if Lees can get back to his best, although a new centre-back would still be required.

