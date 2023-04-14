Bristol City are lining up a move for Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie in the summer, according to Football Insider.

The report claims that the Robins are one of a number of English clubs interested in McCrorie ahead of the summer transfer window after his impressive performances north of the border for the Dons this season.

McCrorie arrived at Pittodrie from Rangers in February 2021 and he has been a regular for the Scottish Premiership outfit this season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in 37 appearances in all competitions, while also captaining the team on numerous occasions.

The 25-year-old has helped Barry Robson's side up to third in the table, with a top six finish already guaranteed after a run of five consecutive victories.

McCrorie can play in both central defence and central midfield, while he has also been deployed at right-back in recent weeks.

Dons interim manager Robson has been full of praise for McCrorie's performances, highlighting his versatility and commitment as two of his key attributes.

"Ross is adaptable and that is a great quality to have in our squad," Robson told the Press & Journal.

"It is always good for a coach or manager to have that.

"Ross can play in centre midfield, right back and also as a centre back.

"It is a great quality to have as a footballer playing for any club.

"Ross can play anywhere and he will give you energy, pace, an abundance of fight, enthusiasm and quality."

What is the latest on Ross McCrorie's future?

McCrorie is under contract under Pittodrie until 2026, giving the Dons a degree of security ahead of the summer and meaning they would likely command a significant fee for his services.

It is not the first time McCrorie has attracted attention from English clubs, with The Herald reporting in December that scouts from Championship clubs were in attendance to watch him against Rangers.

It seems as though McCrorie remains firmly on the radar for second tier sides and the Robins look to be one of his main suitors at this point.

Would Ross McCrorie be a good signing for Bristol City?

While McCrorie would need time to adapt to the Championship, he could be a shrewd signing for the Robins.

City boss Nigel Pearson will be no doubt looking to strengthen his defence, with injuries forcing him to play full-backs Zak Vyner and Cameron Pring at centre half in recent weeks, while there is uncertainty over the future of midfielders Andy King and Alex Scott, so that could also be an area requiring reinforcements.

McCrorie would be able to cover both positions, and bring leadership qualities to Ashton Gate which would be hugely beneficial to a young squad.

Finances could prove a stumbling block, but McCrorie would represent a smart long-term investment if a deal could be agreed.