Highlights Bristol City has a solid squad for 2024/25 but may lose players, prompting potential additions.

Young players needing game time may benefit from loan spells, maximising their development.

Players like Thomas and Murphy may benefit from loan exits to gain needed senior experience.

Bristol City already have a decent number of first-team options in their squad for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Robins may want to add further options to their team, especially if players leave, but it's clear that there isn't a huge amount of work for the club to do before the season starts later on this month.

Right now, the Championship side may be looking at potential departures, with Tommy Conway being heavily linked with a move away from Ashton Gate in recent times.

Ensuring their young players secure enough game time during the 2024/25 campaign should also be on their priority list, as well as those who may not play much for the Robins next term and may need a temporary spell away to potentially put themselves in the shop window.

Liam Manning's side can't afford to leave themselves short of options, but there are a couple of players who may not play that regularly next term, and we have selected two first-teamers who could potentially benefit from loan exits.

Lewis Thomas

Former Forest Green Rovers goalkeeper Luke Thomas spent time out on loan at Bromley earlier this year - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go out on another loan spell in the coming weeks.

At this stage, the shot-stopper is currently competing with the likes of Max O'Leary and Stefan Bajic for a starting spot, and it would be difficult to see Thomas overtaking either of them in the pecking order anytime soon.

O'Leary has established himself as a solid keeper at this level and Bajic is young enough to make vast improvements to his game in the coming years, so the 26-year-old may not win much game time.

With this in mind, and the fact Thomas is likely to want a decent amount of game time at his age, it wouldn't be a surprise if a loan exit works out well for all parties.

He may be a good depth option to have, but if his potential temporary exit means that an academy goalkeeper can force his way into the senior team and develop in first-team training sessions, Thomas' possible departure would be worth it.

Even if one of O'Leary or Bajic depart this summer, it would be difficult to see them not being replaced, so Thomas may find himself out on loan again sooner rather than later.

Adam Murphy

At 19, Adam Murphy has already managed to get plenty of senior experience under his belt at Irish club St Patrick's Athletic.

Adam Murphy's time at St Patrick's Athletic (All competitions) Appearances 40 Goals 3 Assists 4

However, he faces a considerable amount of competition to secure game time in midfield during the 2024/25 campaign.

A season with the U23 team could allow the player to become accustomed to life at Ashton Gate and he can be eased in gently this way.

However, now the player has senior experience, he will want to build on that and he could do that by securing a loan exit to a team further down the pyramid in the EFL.

With Ayman Benarous, Max Bird, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jason Knight and Joe Williams all able to play in midfield and Murphy needing game time at a senior level to develop, a temporary departure from Ashton Gate may be a good outcome for the Irishman.