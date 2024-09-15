With the transfer window now long gone, a small majority of Bristol City players may be wondering where they'll be come January 2025, after a move for them didn't come to fruition in the summer.

Liam Manning will be keen to let go of players who aren't fully committed to the cause at Ashton Gate.

The Robins boss now has a fairly packed squad and, in terms of competition, many will not be happy with their game time this season.

Seven new additions this summer will certainly cause unrest for those who were expecting their chance this campaign.

Whether on a loan or permanent, these two players will be eager to find a new challenge away from the South West.

Harry Cornick

Joining the Robins in January 2023 from Luton Town, the 29-year-old forward may be looking for a swift exit from Ashton Gate.

Cornick hasn't adjusted to life in Bristol since his move, and had only featured once prior to September's international break, in the Robins' 1-0 defeat to Coventry City in the EFL Cup.

After making 39 appearances last season, the forward was probably hoping he'd still play a role under Manning, but following the additions of Fally Mayulu, Sinclair Armstrong and Yu Hirakawa, Cornick has tumbled down the pecking order.

Cornick's 2023/24 statistics in the Championship with Bristol City, as per FotMob Appearances 39 Goals 2 Assists 1 Chances created 14 Cross accuracy % 17.9% Successful dribbles 8

Many expected him to depart this summer after his game time was seriously limited after the Bristol City boss' arrival.

As Cornick embarks on another season in the South West, the likelihood is it will end abruptly in January unless something drastic changes.

Ayman Benarous

Academy graduates have normally flourished at Bristol City. Alex Scott, Lloyd Kelly, Antoine Semenyo and many more. So far, this hasn't been the case for Benarous.

The 21-year-old broke through into the first-team in the 2021/22 season, but injuries have halted the youngster's progression with the Robins.

A string of setbacks has hindered the midfielder's progression, and a loan move in January could be the best solution for all parties concerned.

Benarous has suffered excessive ACL injuries and has recently seen his hamstring be added to his woes.

Now entering the last year of his contract, the youngster will be hoping to be fit for January to piece together a potential loan move.

Manning spoke to Bristol Live at the end of August about how frustrating it has been for the 21-year-old: "He’s broken down again, unfortunately. In the away game last week, he felt his hamstring again. It’s tough, it’s really, really tough for him, and for us."

"We spend a huge amount of time and go into such detail around plans and what does it look like, how do we manage it best and not overload or under-load him; we look at data, and we use everything but unfortunately, a really innocuous moment, he’s felt it and come off."

If he can regain fitness, a loan move in January could see an incredible comeback from this frustrating spell.