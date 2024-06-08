Highlights Bristol City under Liam Manning have shown flashes of brilliance but struggle with inconsistency in results.

Key players facing contract expiry, including Ayman Benarous and Nahki Wells, provide a mix of potential and experience.

The club's future success hinges on securing talent like Mark Sykes and Tommy Conway, vital for Manning's project.

While Bristol City have been the Championship's never-ending work in progress for a while now, Liam Manning has the Robins on an upward trend and a successful season could be just around the corner.

This term, inconsistency plagued the side from the South West. On their day, City can be borderline unplayable, able to pull the rabbit out of the hat and convincingly defeat some of the division’s best sides.

It can be feast or famine at Ashton Gate. In February, Bristol City followed up a statement 3-1 victory against high-flying Southampton with a 1-0 loss to struggling QPR.

At times, Manning's 3-4-2-1 system can look hard to break down and tight in transition. In the next game, the defence can look porous, and the side can leak goals.

That said, even though the team have been far from perfect, this season's eleventh-place finish was an improvement from the last, and a pattern is emerging: Bristol City seem to be finishing higher up the Championship table year-on-year.

When former manager Nigel Pearson was sacked by the club last October, with his side sitting 15th in the second tier, City chairman Jon Lansdown highlighted his high targets for the Robins.

He said: "We all wanted Nigel to achieve our ambition to be promoted but, with our recent results, feel that now is the time to make a change to give the club the best possible chance of success."

Bristol City’s hierarchy hold ambitious aims and want the Robins to be in contention for promotion next season, but currently, the team have a lot to find when compared to many of their rivals.

This summer, a strong effort in the transfer window will be needed to equip Manning with the tools to launch a promotion bid. But even more, there needs to be clarity surrounding the group and the players’ futures.

As it stands, six of the current crop will depart Ashton Gate upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of next season. The Robins must tie down key men this summer to ensure the long-term sustainability of the squad and safeguard Manning's project.

FLW takes a look at the six Bristol City players set to leave next summer if nothing changes, with the aid of Transfermarkt.

Ayman Benarous

Ayman Benarous has had awful luck with injuries; time on the treatment table significantly stalled his development and he is on course to leave his boyhood club without a contract extension next year.

Benarous’ Bristol City dream has turned into a bit of a nightmare. In May 2022, the midfielder ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in training, and, on the road to recovery, he ruptured his ACL again that December.

Last November, Manning explained that the youngster had '"suffered a big setback’" and would subsequently be "ruled out for a considerable time".

Before his first injury, Benarous featured 12 times for the Robins during the 2021-22 season. While he showed flashes of quality, it does feel as though City will want to see him back on the pitch before they make a decision on his future.

Ayman Benarous' 2021-22 Championship season stats Appearances (Starts) 11 (7) Goals 0 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 0 Red Cards 0 Stats as per Sofascore

Nahki Wells

Nahki Wells may be entering the twilight stage of his career, but his desire to score goals remains as strong as ever.

While the clinical striker has been deployed in a bit-part role this season and has featured sporadically off the bench, his seven goals suggest that he is more than capable of producing in the Championship.

Despite his impressive performances when called upon this campaign, it is hard to see Bristol City extending the striker's contract past 2025.

If he is to be released and remains just as potent in front of goal, he could represent a veteran option for a lower-league club looking to bolster its attacking ranks.

The forward wants to earn an extension at Ashton Gate but it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to do so.

Nahki Wells' 2023-24 Championship season stats Appearances (Starts) 35 (17) Goals 7 Assists 0 Big Chances Created 3 Red Cards 0 Stats as per Sofascore

Kal Naismith

Kal Naismith is another player on this list who had his season adversely affected by injury.

The dependable 32-year-old began the campaign as a mainstay in the Robins’ starting side, but his term in the second tier was cut short in November when he picked up a hamstring injury and suffered recurring setbacks, stalling his recovery effort.

If Naismith is to break his way back into the Bristol City XI and impress Manning next season, he could secure a contract extension, but for the moment, with questions surrounding the defender’s fitness, the club will not be rushing to get him to sign a new deal this summer.

Kal Naismith's 2023-24 Championship season stats Appearances (Starts) 13 (9) Goals 1 Assists 2 Clean Sheets 1 Red Cards 0 Stats as per Sofascore

Stefan Bajic

French goalkeeper Stefan Bajic has been devoid of opportunities on this side of the channel.

When the 22-year-old signed for Bristol City in 2022, he would have hoped to break into the starting fold, rack up appearances for the Robins, and ingratiate himself with the clubs' fans.

Yet two years down the line, Bajic has only appeared once in City colours and has been anonymous during his time at Ashton Gate.

During the back end of the 2022–23 season, the imposing shot-stopper returned home in search of first-team minutes and started 11 games for Ligue 2 outfit Valenciennes.

Since then, he has been overlooked by multiple managers and remains firmly out of the starting fold. He's still very young so it would be no surprise to see the Robins look to hand him a new contract if they believe he is a future challenger to number one Max O'Leary.

Stefan Bajic's 2023-24 Championship season stats Appearances (Starts) 0 (0) Goals Conceded 0 Saves Made 0 Penalties saved 0 Red Cards 0 Stats as per Sofascore

Mark Sykes

Mark Sykes has been a consistent performer for Manning throughout the campaign and will remain in his manager's plans as Bristol City look to sustain their promotion bid next season.

Throughout his 40 appearances for the Robins this term, the versatile 26-year-old has been regularly deployed as a wide-man – either as a wing-back or on the wing in a 4-2-3-1.

Bristol City will hope to tie Sykes down to a new deal at Ashton Gate.

While the club may look to bring in a more dynamic and exciting player to fill the wide role next season, Sykes is a fantastic utility option and has proven his worth playing in several different positions. The Robins should look to extend his contract this summer.

Mark Sykes' 2023-24 Championship season stats Appearances (Starts) 40 (31) Goals 5 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 7 Red Cards 0 Stats as per Sofascore

Tommy Conway

Bristol City are desperate to tie chief goal threat Tommy Conway down to a new contract.

The 21-year-old academy graduate has been the Robins' top scorer for the past two seasons, and the fact he is yet to sign a new deal is a worrying sign for City moving forward.

While losing a player like Conway will always sting, his departure would be a major blow to Manning’s project.

Bristol City’s manager would have hoped to build a side around the reliable goal source. It is hard to see how the club would fill the void if Conway were to leave next summer.

This term, the forward found the back of the net ten times across his 39 league appearances.

According to Manning, the Robins have made the youngster a "terrific offer" and the ball is in his court to agree to a new deal and commit to the club’s long-term plan.