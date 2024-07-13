Highlights Bristol City players Tommy Conway, Stefan Bajic, Ayman Benarous, and Adam Murphy may leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Conway has been a standout with 12 goals in 43 appearances, attracting interest from Celtic, Rangers, and Wolves.

Bajic, Benarous, and Murphy may seek loan moves or permanent transfers to further their careers.

Bristol City are looking to bridge the gap to the Championship play-off places next season, in what will be Liam Manning's first full season in charge of the Robins.

The Ashton Gate faithful are hopeful that their club will be able to compete further up the table in 2024/25, after seeing an upward trajectory of league finishes in recent seasons.

In fact, since their 19th place finish in the 2020/21 campaign, the club have improved upon their previous finish every season, with 17th, 14th, and most recently an 11th place finish last time out.

Progress is appearing to be made at Ashton Gate, but which of the current crop of City players are likely to be wearing another team's colours next season?

Football League World takes a look at the four Bristol City players who appear destined to leave the club come the end of the summer transfer window, either on loan or permanently.

Tommy Conway

One of Bristol City's biggest stars, Tommy Conway, has been a revelation for the Robins since he established himself in the first team back in the 2022/23 campaign.

Tommy Conway Bristol City league stats, per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 39 10 1 22/23 34 9 3

12 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions last season has once again thrust the Scottish international's name into the minds of clubs this summer, with links to a move back to his homeland refusing to go away.

Bristol Live have reported that the club are "reluctantly, but actively open to selling" their academy product, with Glasgow rivals Celtic and Rangers as well as Premier League side Wolves all credited with an interest in his signature.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract at Ashton Gate, the club are seemingly ready to cash in to avoid losing the 21-year-old for nominal compensation next year.

Stefan Bajic

With Max O'Leary cementing himself as the number one between the sticks at Ashton Gate last season, Stefan Bajic could find himself needing to seek an exit route out of the club.

He's done just that before too, having spent time with French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes during the 2022/23 season.

But with only 12 months remaining on his contract with the Robins, and after making just one appearance since he signed with the Championship outfit back in 2022, the French youth international may feel it is time to seek a fresh start this summer.

Ayman Benarous

Whatever curse has been placed upon the promising young career of Ayman Benarous appears to be an incredibly difficult one to break, as the talented youngster dealt with further injury blows in 2023/24.

Emerging into the Robins' first team picture in the 2021/22 season, the former England youth international has not played a senior game since 30 April 2022.

Whilst continuing his recovery from back-to-back ACL injuries, the versatile midfielder suffered multiple frustrating hamstring injuries that only served to extend his rehab period even further.

Benarous is a player who holds the greatest of admiration from everyone who knows his story, and should he be able to get back fully fit this summer, a loan move away could be the perfect opportunity to get his once highly-promising career back on track.

Adam Murphy

The Robins have strength in depth in the middle of the park, and as such, 19-year-old central midfielder Adam Murphy should be allowed to seek a loan move away this summer.

Murphy, an Irish youth international, made the move from Ireland to England back in January, after emerging as one of the brighter young talents in Irish football with St. Patrick's Athletic.

But having yet to make his first team debut for the club, with Manning instead opting to keep him in City's academy ranks for the time being, it would appear that the young Irishman is still some way off being thrown into the Championship's proverbial deep end.

As such, a season-long loan, ideally within the EFL so that the club can keep a closer eye on him, appears to be the most likely outcome by the end of the window.