Bristol City player ups injury return with u23 appearance

Bristol City will be hoping to try and end this season with some momentum and they’ve been given a boost over the fitness of Ryley Towler as they seek to do just that.

The Robins have had a pretty up and down season this year and it looks as though a mid-table finish is now very much on the cards.

Indeed, poor form and injuries have played their part this season, but it appears that Towler is at least nearing his own return to the senior fold after a spell out.

That’s because, as per Gregor MacGregor on Twitter, he is featuring for the u23 side this afternoon against Severnside rivals Cardiff City, as he bids to build match fitness:

Strong #BristolCity U23s side out today, captained by Nahki Wells. Callum Wood involved after his return from Bath, and welcome return for Ryley Towler after injury. Antoine’s brother Jai – about to sign a new long-term deal with the Bluebirds – starts for Cardiff U23s. #CARBRC pic.twitter.com/TCUZMQlEoN — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) March 1, 2022

The Verdict

The hope has to be that Towler will come through how ever many minutes he has been scheduled for unscathed and then continue to build his fitness up from there.

The young defender has had back problems that have prevented him from training of late and he’ll have naturally lost peak fitness because of that, so it’s now all about working his way back up to total sharpness.

Bristol City fans, then, will be hoping he can come through this one without any issues.

Quiz: Are these 19 Bristol City facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Bristol City were formed in 1894? Genuine Fake