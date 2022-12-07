Bristol City player suffers significant setback

Bristol City youngster Aymen Benarous has been dealt with a devastating blow in his recovery from a ruptured ACL.

The 19-year-old, who graduated through the Robins academy and made his professional debut in 2021, was struck down with the serious knee injury back in May towards the end of the 2021-22 season, but was expected to return to action by the time the year had ended.

The midfielder was making progress step-by-step, but that has been halted by a reoccurrence of the same injury he suffered seven months ago.

City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed that the teenager was struck down innocuously when completing a straight line running exercise in training, but it has caused him to break down once again.

Think you know everything about Bristol City? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 How many goals has Jay DaSilva scored this season? 1 2 3

Benarous, who has amassed 11 league appearances so far in his Robins career, will now not be seen for the remainder of the campaign, meaning when he eventually does return, which will more-than likely be at the start of next season, then he will’ve not kicked a ball in anger for over 15 months.

The Verdict

Benarous has looked to be a promising talent when he has featured in the City side, so his continued absence is a real blow.

Along with Alex Scott, he broke through into the senior setup last season and played in a few different positions to help the team out.

As we have seen with other players in their careers though, serious knee injuries can really threaten to curtail personal progress – two knee injuries is not a good sign at all.

No doubt Benarous will fight back from this latest setback, but he is set for a long and arduous seven to eight months.