Bristol City player signs fresh contract agreement

Veteran midfielder Andy King has extended his stay with Bristol City for another year – and has taken up a new role in the process.

The 33-year-old, who initially signed a one-year deal with the Robins last summer, will now become a coach under manager Nigel Pearson, whilst also remaining in the playing squad.

King is evidently a favourite of Pearson, having played under him for six years whilst he was manager of Leicester City earlier in his career, and following a brief stint at the Foxes’ affiliate club OH Leuven of Belgium, the central midfielder arrived at Ashton Gate in July 2021.

This past season, King featured 14 times for City in the Championship, scoring just the one goal, which came all the way back in August against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

King, who has amassed 50 caps for Wales during his career, barely featured in the second half of the campaign for the Robins after suffering a hamstring injury in late January.

Now, he is set to take a more background role with the club, but will be able to be called upon on the pitch by Pearson when needed.

The Verdict

This is a sensible move by City, as it’s clear that Pearson trusts King a lot.

His experience of top flight and international football will be a great asset to the likes of Alex Scott and Aymen Benarous who are coming through the ranks – both who could be mainstays in City’s midfield for years to come.

King was also reliable enough when called upon to play last season, although the Robins do have younger options in the midfield to utilise.

It’s a relatively cheap, risk-free move by Pearson, but just don’t expect to see much of King from a playing standpoint in the upcoming season.