With just a few weeks until the EFL kicks off for the 2023/24 campaign, transfer moves across the Championship, League One and League Two are ramping up.

In one of the latest moves, it looks like Wycombe Wanderers are set to snap up Bristol City defender Joe Low.

Joe Low set to sign for Wycombe Wanderers

Indeed, that is the case according to BristolLive, who report that the Chairboys are closing in on the permanent signature of the 21-year-old.

Recently, with Bristol City heading to a training camp in Austria for pre-season, the report reveals that Low was a noticeable absentee from the group.

Instead of taking Low, boss Nigel Pearson elected to take two of Low's fellow young defenders - Raph Araoye and Callum Wood - instead.

Now it has been revealed that whilst the Robins were in Austria, Low was training with Wycombe Wanderers, with the defender featuring for Matt Bloomfield's side in their friendly versus an Arsenal under-21 side.

BristolLive conclude by reporting that Low has seemingly been forced to look for a move elsewhere, with it appearing he has no future at the club under Nigel Pearson.

Interestingly, it is also reported that Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield tried to sign Low previously having explored the prospect of signing the young defender on loan when he was in charge at Colchester United.

Who is Joe Low?

As touched upon above, Joe Low is a 21-year-old central defender currently playing for Bristol City.

Seemingly, though, he finds himself surplus to requirements at the club this summer, and is therefore looking for a move.

Having come through the youth ranks in BS3, Low has made a total of two senior appearances for the Robins.

Both of these came last season in cup competitions.

Low's debut was a 45 minute outing in the EFL Cup in a 3-1 defeat to Lincoln City, whilst he also started for the club in the FA Cup fourth round in a 1-0 defeat to then Premier League side Leicester City.

Despite a lack of football at Bristol City, Low has been out on loan a couple of times to counteract this.

He made eight appearances for National League side Eastleigh in 2021/22 for example, and last season, featured 16 times for Walsall, spending the first half of the campaign out on loan in League Two.

Interestingly, Low was recently called up to the senior Wales squad for their EURO 2024 qualifiers, after impressing during a training camp in May.

Given that, it could perhaps be considered surprising that more of an opportunity was not set to be given to him at Ashton Gate this season.

How long does Joe Low have left on his Bristol City contract?

With Low set to leave Bristol City, the length of his contract should determine if the club get a fee, and what sort of fee that will be.

However, BristolLive confirm that the 21-year-old does indeed have one-year remaining on his current contract.

Interestingly, though, their report states that it is unclear at this stage whether or not a fee is involved, which means Low could potentially be heading to the Chairboys on a free transfer.