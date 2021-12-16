Bristol City player reveals status of contract extension

Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo has revealed that he has not been offered a contract extension at Ashton Gate despite the praise from CEO Richard Gould earlier this season.

Gould told Bristol Live back in November that the Frenchman is a player the Robins “would like to keep for the next 10 years” but with the 20-year-old’s current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023, action may need to be taken soon to ensure he stays in Bs3.

In that same interview, the City CEO indicated that talks were ongoing with a number of players about new contracts but it seems the midfielder is not among them.

Speaking in an interview with French outlet RMC Sport, Massengo revealed that despite the high praise from the club chief, he’d not yet been handed a contract extension.

He said: “I know the leaders are happy with me and what I’m doing, but so far I haven’t had a proposal for an extension.”

Earlier in the season, it looked as though the 2021/22 campaign could be a seminal year for the 20-year-old but he’s struggled for form in recent weeks – with the absence of experienced campaigner Matty James not helping things.

He looks set to get another chance to show his quality against Huddersfield Town at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The Verdict

There are still 18 months left on Massengo’s contract but it may be something of a concern that he’s not been offered new terms despite Gould’s comments.

We’ve seen the South West club get caught up in difficult situations with players running their deals down in recent years and they don’t want that to happen here – particularly given the Frenchman is one of their most expensive signings of all time.

Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that with the 20-year-old but you feel supporters will want to see an offer made at some point in the future.

His form may have fallen away a little recently but the midfielder certainly has a bright future – how much of that will be played out at Ashton Gate remains to be seen.