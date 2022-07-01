Bristol City player ‘really pleased’ to take up new Ashton Gate role

Bristol City midfielder Andy King has revealed he is “really pleased” to have signed a new one-year deal as a player-coach at the Championship club.

The boyhood Robins fan was recruited by Nigel Pearson last summer having been a trusted asset for him at Leicester City.

His first season at Ashton Gate was hampered by injury but it was confirmed earlier this week that King would remain at the club for the 2022/23 campaign.

The new one-year contract that the 33-year-old has signed at the South West club sees him shift into a player-coach role, which should allow him to develop as a coach and help the Robins make the most of his experience.

Speaking to club media during City’s pre-season camp, King reflected on his new role.

He said: “It’s something I’m actually really pleased the club has allowed me to do. I started doing my badges with the FAW over in Wales a year or so ago so when I decide I want to stop playing, it’s certainly an avenue that I can see myself going down and one I want to go down.

“In this squad we’ve got so many good young players, there is so much talent here. The academy is certainly one of the strong points of this football club.

“It is for me personally to help them try and help them have as good a career as possible like when I was a youngster some of the older lads helped me but also for my own development.

“The gaffer and the coaches are going to maybe give me the chance to come in on their meetings if I need to or to give me some of their sessions or to see how they do things as well.

“Then maybe I can help some of the younger boys with their development – whether that be with the U23s or the younger lads that come with the first team – that is something I’d like to think I would try and do anyway but now I’ve got that title maybe it’s something I can take a little bit more seriously and they can take a little bit more seriously from me.”

First and foremost, however, King will want to have more off-field influence in 2022/23 having featured just 15 times last term.

The Verdict

The City support will likely have been hoping from more from King last season but keeping him around for the upcoming campaign is by no means a bad move.

He’s another option in central midfield and a player that Pearson clearly trusts greatly while he’s likely played a key part in changing the culture at the club – something the manager made it no secret he was keen to do when he arrived.

King has plans to transition into coaching when he hangs up his boots and it would be no surprise to see him do that at his boyhood club, particularly if the current boss remains at the helm.

With that in mind, this player-coach contract can also be viewed as an investment in the club’s future.