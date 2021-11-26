Bristol City player pens fresh contract agreement

Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson has had his stay at Ashton Gate extended by another year after the club triggered a one-year option in his current contract.

Bakinson was picked up by the Robins from Luton Town in the summer of 2017 when the Hatters were in League Two, and he gained his EFL experience on loan at Newport County and Plymouth Argyle before starting to feature at City.

It was in the 2020-21 campaign when Bakinson made his league debut for the Robins, starting the season as a key player under Dean Holden before making 34 Championship appearances, scoring four times.

After not featuring in the first seven league matches of the current campaign, Bakinson has forced his way back into Nigel Pearson’s plans, starting the last five Championship games and he ended up being the match-winner against Stoke City this week for his first goal since April.

Now the 23-year-old is set to be at Ashton Gate for at least a season longer as he continues his development with more regular first-team minutes.

The Verdict

This is a smart move for Bristol City – especially triggering it after Bakinson has finally gotten a run of games and scored a crucial goal.

His performances this season have definitely split fan opinion but he looks to have found some form now and he’s part of what is a very competitive middle of the park when everyone is fit.

Bakinson though is one of the younger players in that group so he has time on his side to develop and it looks as though Pearson will give him the minutes he needs to flourish and grow in confidence and potentially become a top-end Championship to low-end Premier League player in the future.